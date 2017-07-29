North Korea say ballistic missiles can hit US mainland

Leader Kim Jong-Un said the latest launch served as a "stern warning" to the US.

Kim Jong-Un said the launch served as a 'stern warning' to America. AP/Ahn Young-joon

Kim Jong-Un has said his latest ballistic missile test shows it could hit the US mainland.

The North Korean leader is said to have expressed "great satisfaction" after the Hwasong-14 missile reached a maximum height of 2,314 miles.

It travelled 620 miles before accurately landing in waters off Japan.

Kim said the launch sent a "serious warning" to America, claiming it brought the whole of the US within firing range that could be "hit at any place and time".

South Korea fires missiles on Saturday. South Korea Defense Ministry via AP

Experts said the first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 4 could have reached Alaska.

The second one launched on Friday night appeared to have extended that range significantly.

David Wright, a physicist and co-director of the global security programme at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said if reports of the missile's maximum altitude and flight time were correct, it would have a theoretical range of at least 6,500 miles.

That means it could have reached Los Angeles, Denver or Chicago, depending on variables such as the size and weight of the warhead that would be carried atop such a missile in an actual attack.

People react while watching a broadcast of the missile launch on Friday. AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin

Immediately after the launch, US and South Korean forces conducted live-fire exercises.

US president Donald Trump issued a statement condemning the missile test as a threat to the world, and rejecting North Korea's claim that nuclear weapons ensure its security.

"In reality, they have the opposite effect," he said.

Mr Trump said the weapons and tests "further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people" and vowed to "take all necessary steps" to ensure the security of the US and its allies.

Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida said he told US secretary of state Rex Tillerson in a phone call that the second missile test greatly increased the threat from Pyongyang.

He said the two sides agreed to consider all means necessary to exert the utmost pressure on North Korea.

They reiterated calls for new sanctions and to work closely together with South Korea along with efforts by China and Russia.

China, meanwhile, urged its ally North Korea to abide by United Nations Security Council resolutions and halt any moves that could escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Washington and its allies have watched with growing concern as Pyongyang has made significant progress towards its goal of having all of the US within range of its missiles to counter what it labels as American aggression.

There are other hurdles, including building nuclear warheads to fit on those missiles and ensuring reliability.

But many analysts have been surprised by how quickly Kim has developed North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes despite several rounds of UN sanctions that have squeezed the impoverished country's economy.