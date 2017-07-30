Over 22,000 evacuated after fire at Spanish music festival

A huge blaze at Tomorrowland Unite electronic music festival in Barcelona broke out on main stage.

The fire broke out on the main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Barcelona. Alex Prim Lopez

More than 22,000 people have been evacuated from a festival in Spain after a fire broke out.

The blaze at Tomorrowland Unite electronic music festival in Barcelona broke out on the main stage on Saturday night.

The Director General of Civil Protection in Catalunya tweeted that so far there had been no injuries reported, but that 22, 143 festivalgoers had been forced to leave the area of the Can Zam Park in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona.

Festivalgoer Alex Prim Lopez tweeted a series of videos showing the blaze engulfing the stage.

It is not yet known what the cause of the fire was, although local media reported that it appeared to be related to the pyrotechnics.

The blaze had been quickly brought under control, reports said.