Two people killed after German nightclub shooting

The gunman was shot dead by police after opening fire at a nightclub in the town of Konstanz.

PA

Two people have been killed and three seriously injured after a gunman opened fire at a German nightclub.

The gunman, who tried to flee, is among the dead after he was shot by police.

A police officer was also wounded in an exchange of fire with other officers.

The attack happened at the Grey club on Max-Stromeyer-Strasse in the town of Konstanz in southern Germany.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

It comes two days after a knife attack at a supermarket in Hamburg which left a 50-year-old man dead and six injured.

The 26-year-old migrant attacker was revealed to be known to police as a suspected Islamic radical who is psychologically unstable, officials said.

He is being held in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.