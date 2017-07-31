  • STV
  • MySTV

Memorial marks Battle of Passchendaele centenary

ITV

Prince Charles and Theresa May among those in attendance near Ypres in Belgium.

The royals and Prime Minister Theresa May pictured at the memorial service.
The royals and Prime Minister Theresa May pictured at the memorial service. PA

A memorial service has been held in Belgium to pay tribute to the thousands who lost their lives on the Battle of Passchendaele centenary.

Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May attended the ceremony at Tyne Cot cemetery near Ypres.

Relatives of those that died in the Third Battle of Ypres conflict were also in attendance as well as other dignitaries.

Almost 54,000 British men did not return home from the Belgian battlefields.

Addressing the gathering, the Prince of Wales spoke of the sacrifice and "bravery" of those killed.

"We remember it not only for the rain that fell, the mud that weighed down the living and swallowed the dead, but also for the courage and bravery of the men who fought here."

Prince Charles hailed 'the courage and bravery' of men who fought in the battle.
Prince Charles hailed 'the courage and bravery' of men who fought in the battle. PA

"Drawn from many nations, we come together in their resting place, cared for with such dedication by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, to commemorate their sacrifice and to promise that we will never forget," Prince Charles added.

The bloody First World War conflict was fought in the summer and autumn of 1917 and thousands of British, Allied and German soldiers lost their lives.

Between July 31 and November 10 there were more than half a million casualties - 325,000 Allied soldiers and 260,000 to 400,000 Germans.

The Tyne Cot cemetery is the largest Commonwealth burial ground in the world, with 11,971 servicemen buried and remembered there - 8,373 of whom are unidentified.

The Menin Gate in the Belgian town is covered with the names of 54,391 British dead who have no known grave.

Royal Guards pictured at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery.
Royal Guards pictured at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery. PA

On Sunday, Prince William spoke at the Menin Gate monument and also paid tribute to the many "who sacrificed everything for the lives we live today."

He added: "During the First World War Britain and Belgium stood shoulder to shoulder. One hundred years on, we still stand together, gathering as so many do every night, in remembrance of that sacrifice."

Prince William hailed the sacrifice of those who died in the Battle of Passchendaele.
Prince William hailed the sacrifice of those who died in the Battle of Passchendaele. PA

The poet Siegfried Sassoon's summed up the conflict with the line "I died in hell, they called it Passchendaele".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.