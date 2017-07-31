Trump 'removes Scaramucci' from White House comms job

President reportedly fired Anthony Scaramucci as communications director after just 11 days.

Anthony Scaramucci has only been in the job for 11 days. AP

Donald Trump has fired Anthony Scaramucci from his position as White House communications director, just 11 days after being appointed, according to US media reports.

It comes just days after Mr Scaramucci launched a foul-mouthed tirade against other senior members of the administration during a phone call with a journalist.

This included an attack on then chief of staff Reince Priebus, who has since been sacked from the role and replaced by John F. Kelly.

Wall Street financier Mr Scaramucci's appointment led to the resignation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was opposed to the move.

Initial reports suggested Mr Scaramucci could remain employed at the White House in another position.