US hits Venezuelan President with financial sanctions

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. AP

The United States has hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with financial sanctions after the election to rewrite the constitution.

The sanctions freeze any assets Maduro may have in US jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with him.

They were outlined in a brief notice by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ahead of a White House announcement.



