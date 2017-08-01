At least three people dead in shooting at Moscow court

Five handcuffed defendants tried to escape as they were escorted by two guards.

AP

At least three people have been killed in a shootout at a court in Moscow.

There was a shootout after the defendants managed to get hold of the guards' weapons, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's chief investigative body.

Three of the defendants were killed in the shooting and four other people were injured.

The incident took place before a hearing in the case of a gang of nine people suspected of killing more than a dozen motorists while terrorising Moscow's roads for months in 2014.

Russia media dubbed the accused "the Grand Theft Auto gang", after the video game.

Prosecutors say gang members were placing spikes on roads, forcing motorists out of their vehicles and shooting them dead.

The nine men, all from Central Asia, are charged with 17 murders and two attempted murders.