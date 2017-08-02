'No doubt' turnout for Venezuela election inflated

Voting technology company chief executive says result overstated by 'at least one million votes'.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves the Venezeulan flag. AP

The results of the Venezuela election for a constitutional assembly were tampered with, the company providing the technology recording the vote has said.

Antonio Mugica, the chief executive of Smartmatic, which provides voting technology around the world, said the result had been overstated by "at least one million votes".

Opposition lawmaker Richard Blanco speaks during a session at the National Assembly in Caracas. AP

Speaking at a press conference in London, Mr Mugica said: "Based on the robustness of our system, we know, without any doubt, that the turnout of the recent election for a national constituent assembly was manipulated."

Mr Mugica declined to directly answer whether the manipulated turnout figures had changed the result of the election

In light of Mr Migoca's comments, Venezuela congress leader has called for an investigation of allegation that vote turnout figures were manipulated.

President Nicolas Maduro's government announced on Sunday that more than eight million Venezuelans had voted.

A woman searches for her voting machine on a list of voters at a poll station during the election for a constitutional assembly. AP

His statement was questioned by at least one independent exit poll which showed turnout was less than half that number.

Turnout is seen as crucial in determining the legitimacy of the controversial vote that granted the government of President Nicolas Maduro far-reaching new powers.

Opposition leaders boycotted the election, arguing voting terms were rigged to favour the ruling socialist party.

Nearly 7.6 million people voted in a symbolic referendum rejecting the assembly two weeks before the vote.