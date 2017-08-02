Donald Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia

The US president argues it is 'seriously flawed' as it hinders his ability to negotiate.

Donald Trump has signed off a bill imposing sanctions against Moscow. AP

Donald Trump has called a bill to impose sanctions on Russia for their alleged meddling in the US election "seriously flawed".

Mr Trump said he signed the bill "for the sake of national unity" after it passed with overwhelming support through Congress last week, arguing it hindered his ability to negotiate

The sanctions target Russia's energy sector as part of legislation aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the 2016 presidential election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad.

It also imposes financial sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

The legislation prevents Mr Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without congressional approval.

In a statement the US President said: "The bill remains seriously flawed in particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate."

He added: "By limiting the Executive's flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. "

Moscow responded to the White House's announcement last week by ordering a reduction in the number of US diplomats in Russia.

Russia has denied meddling in the US presidential elections while President Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the view of US intelligence that Russia sought to tip the November 2016 election in his favour.