Two sunbathers killed after plane lands on Portugal beach

Light plane made emergency landing on a packed Lisbon beach, killing an eight-year-old and a man.

A light plane made an emergency landing, killing two sunbathers in Portugal. APTN

Two sunbathers, including an eight-year-old girl, have been killed after a plane crashed onto a packed beach in Portugal.

The light plane made an emergency landing on the beach near Lisbon, killing the girl and a 50-year-old man .

Firefighters at the scene in Caparica. APTN

Reports in Portuguese media say eyewitnesses at the beach at Caparica, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Lisbon saw sunbathers running into the sea.

One eyewitness told cable news channel SIC Noticias that the plane skimmed low over the sunbathers before landing on the beach.