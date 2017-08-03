  • STV
Russia says US sanctions amount to full-scale 'trade war'

ITV

Russia also said sanctions signal an end to hopes for better relations.

Donald Trump has been trying to improve relations with Russia.
Donald Trump has been trying to improve relations with Russia. AP

Russia has said new sanctions imposed on the country by the US amount to a full-scale trade war and signals an end to hopes for better relations with the Trump administration.

The US bill, which also brings sanctions against Iran and North Korea was grudgingly signed by Trump who has described it as "seriously flawed", after the majority of Congress voted it in.

US lawmakers overwhelmingly voted for the legislation last week which is in contrast to Trump's desire to improve Moscow relations.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the move was a way for the US establishment to gain a victory over Trump.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the move was a way for the US establishment to gain a victory over Trump. AP

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described the move as a humiliating defeat for Trump.

"The hope for improving our relations with the new US administration is now over," said Medvedev.

"The American establishment has won an overwhelming victory over Trump," he added.

"The president wasn't happy with the new sanctions, but he had to sign the bill. The topic of new sanctions was yet another way to put Trump in place."

Medvedev emphasized that the stiff new sanctions amount to the declaration of an "all-out trade war against Russia," but added that it will cope with the challenge and only get stronger.

Donald Trump has signed off a bill imposing sanctions against Moscow.
Donald Trump has signed off a bill imposing sanctions against Moscow. AP

"We will continue to work calmly to develop our economy and social sphere, deal with import substitution and solve important government tasks counting primarily on ourselves," he said. "We have learned how to do it over the past few years."

"Trump's administration has demonstrated total impotence by surrendering its executive authority to Congress in the most humiliating way".

Donald Trump said the measure infringed on his powers to shape foreign policy adding that he could make better deals with governments than Congress.

The sanctions are aimed at punishing Moscow for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad.

The new legislation will affect a range of industries including the energy sector and might cause further damage to Russia's economy - already damaged by sanctions imposed in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea.

As well as displeasing Moscow, the move has not been received well by the European Union, which has said the new sanctions might affect its energy security.

Russia has denied meddling in the US presidential elections while President Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the view of US intelligence that Russia sought to tip the November 2016 election in his favour.

