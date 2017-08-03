Oscar Pistorius taken to hospital with 'chest pains'

The 30-year-old is serving a six-year sentenced for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Oscar Pistorius was taken to hospital with alleged chest pains. AP

Jailed Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is in hospital - reportedly suffering from chest pains.

The 30-year-old, currently serving a six-year prison sentence for murder, was taken to a medical facility in South Africa on Thursday and kept in overnight for tests.

No further details of Pistorius's condition, and whether he has since returned to prison, have been released.

Pistorius, known as "blade runner", has so far served a year of his sentence for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The double-amputee and multiple Paralympic champion is currently seeing out his term of incarceration at a prison deemed to have better disabled facilities, having been moved in November 2016.

Pistorius was treated at hospital last year for alleged self-harm.