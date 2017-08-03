British IT expert who stopped NHS cyber attack arrested

Marcus Hutchins, 22, was arrested at Las Vagas's McCarran International Airport on Wednesday.

Marcus Hutchins was praised in May for halting a worldwide cyber attack that affected NHS computers APTN

A British computer expert who was hailed a hero after helping shut down a worldwide cyber attack that paralysed NHS computers has been arrested in the US.

Marcus Hutchins, 22, was arrested at Las Vagas's McCarran International Airport on Wednesday as he was leaving a hacker conference, according to one of his friends.

Mr Hutchins has since been charged with creating banking malware.

The arrest comes just months after Mr Hutchins helped find the "kill switch" that halted a ransomware virus called 'WannaCry' that had infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Marcus, from Devon, works for Los Angeles-based Kryptos Logic. APTN

The computer expert, who goes by the computer handle MalwareTech, had been in the US attending the Def Con event in Nevada city before his arrest.

Mr Hutchins' friend, who works in the cyber security industry and was with him at the time, said the 22-year-old "was escorted out of the airport and never made his flight."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity he said: "He was detained at McCarran airport yesterday. He checked into his flight and I think he was sitting in the Virgin upper class lounge.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has confirmed Mr Hutchins is being held.