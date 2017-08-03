Grand jury 'assembled' as US-Russian probe intensifies

Move is seen as a ramping up of the probe into alleged Kremlin links with Trump campaign.

Donald Trump has described the investigation as a 'witch hunt'. AP

The head of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year's US election has reportedly assembled a grand jury to examine evidence.

The move by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seen as an intensifying of the probe into potential links from the Kremlin to Donald Trump's campaign.

The Wall Street Journal, which reported the "impanelling" of the jury in Washington DC, said the move is a "sign the investigation in election meddling is ramping up".

Ex-FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate the allegations in May. AP

The newspaper, which cited "people familiar with the matter", said the step signalled the inquiry will continue for months.

The investigation led by ex-FBI director Mueller has been described as a "witch hunt" by the US president, who has denied his campaign team formed connections with Moscow during the 2016 campaign.