  • STV
  • MySTV

Police: 'Islamic State' directed Australia plane bomb plot

ITV

Two men tried to smuggle an explosive device on to a plane in Australia.

Investigators carry out searches in the aftermath of the plot's discovery.
Investigators carry out searches in the aftermath of the plot's discovery. APTN

Two men tried to smuggle an improvised explosive device on to a plane at an Australian airport last month in a plot directed by so-called Islamic State, police have said.

The pair - who are now facing terrorism charges - targeted an Etihad Airways flight out of Sydney airport, Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan said, calling the plot "one of the most sophisticated... attempted on Australian soil".

One of the men, a 49-year-old, brought the device to the airport on July 15 in a piece of luggage that he had asked his brother to take with him on the flight - but he had not told his brother the bag contained explosives, the deputy commissioner added.

He continued that for reasons that are still unclear, the bag never got past the check-in counter.

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan
Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan AP

Instead, Mr Phelan said, the 49-year-old man left the airport with the bag, and his brother continued on to the flight without it.

The man's brother has not been charged in connection with the plot, because police believe he did not know that the bag contained explosives.

Friday's comments are the first made by officials since four men were arrested in the Surry Hills area of the city in a series of raids.

A 49-year-old man, from Sydney, and a 32-year-old have been charged with two counts of planning a terrorist act. A third man remains in custody, while a fourth was released without charge.

Police have not released any names in connection with the investigation.

Four men were arrested in the Surry Hills area of Sydney.
Four men were arrested in the Surry Hills area of Sydney. APTN

The components for the device, including what Mr Phelan described as a "military-grade explosive," were sent by a senior so-called Islamic State member to the men in Sydney via air cargo from Turkey, he said.

A so-called Islamic State commander then instructed the two men who have been charged on how to assemble the device, which police have since recovered, Mr Phelan continued.

After the July 15 bid failed, the men changed tactics and were in the early stages of devising a chemical dispersion device, which they hoped could release highly toxic hydrogen sulphide, he said.

No specific targets had been chosen, though a so-called Islamic State member overseas had given the men suggestions about where such devices could be placed, such as crowded areas or on public transport.

"Hydrogen sulphide is very difficult to make, so I want to make it quite clear that while it may be a hypothetical plot, we were a long way from having a functional device," Mr Phelan said.

"There were precursor chemicals that had been produced, but we were a long way from having a functioning (device)."

Raids were carried out at homes in Sydney's suburbs.
Raids were carried out at homes in Sydney's suburbs. APTN

Mr Phelan said police had no idea either of the plans were in the works until they received a tip-off through intelligence agencies on July 26.

The allegation that so-called Islamic State was able to ship explosives to Australia undetected was troubling, police admitted.

"All the security agencies and those responsible for security of cargo and so on have put in place extra measures since that time," Mr Phelan said.

"It is concerning that it got through, yes, it's hard to deny that."

After learning of the plot, Mr Phelan said police made a similar mock IED and ran it through the airport's luggage system, and it was detected by security.

One of the men charged was put in touch with the so-called Islamic State commander police believe directed the plot in April, Mr Phelan said.

The two men who have been charged are scheduled to appear in court on Friday. If convicted, they could face a sentence of life in prison.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.