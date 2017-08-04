  • STV
Popular European resorts sizzle as temperatures top 40C

ITV

A weather warning has been issued has been issued to British holidaymakers.

Children cool off in a fountain in Lyon, France as temperatures rise across Europe.
Children cool off in a fountain in Lyon, France as temperatures rise across Europe. PA

UK holidaymakers have been warned to take extra precautions as parts of Europe sizzle in "very dangerous" temperatures.

Temperatures are forecast to top 40C in many popular holiday destinations as a heatwave sweeps across the south of the continent.

Meteoalarm issued alerts in 11 countries including Italy, Switzerland, Poland and Croatia.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41C in Seville, Spain; 39C in Rome, Italy and 38C in Athens, Greece.

Meteoalarm warned people to "follow orders and any advice given by your authorities", adding that "extraordinary measures" could be introduced.

A woman cools off at the Adriatic Sea Fountain in Rome as temperatures soar to over 40C.
A woman cools off at the Adriatic Sea Fountain in Rome as temperatures soar to over 40C. AP

A spokeswoman for UK travel trade organisation Abta said holidaymakers should take sensible precautions against the heat and ensure they stay hydrated by drinking plenty of bottled water.

She said the young or elderly should take particular care.

Tourists have been told to take extra pre-cautions in the heat.
Tourists have been told to take extra pre-cautions in the heat. PA

"Abta would also advise that British travellers follow the lead of the locals in their destination by staying out of the sun at the middle of the day when it is at its peak, and follow any advice issued by health authorities in specific destinations," she said.

Italian authorities told people in affected regions to "only travel if your journey is essential", while Polish officials said: "Protect yourself and support vulnerable people. Expect possible infrastructural breakdowns."

A thermometer records one of the hottest days of all time in Sibenik, Croatia.
A thermometer records one of the hottest days of all time in Sibenik, Croatia. PA

A number of Britons were among 10,000 people evacuated after forest fires in the French Riviera last week.

Tourists also had to be rescued from the Italian island of Sicily because of wildfires.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised UK visitors to Italy that forest fires are "dangerous and unpredictable", adding that the risk of further blazes will remain throughout the summer.

Conditions are considerably cooler for holidaymakers staying in the UK, with sunshine and showers with a maximum temperature of around 20C forecast for Saturday.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.