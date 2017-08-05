NHS cyber attack hero 'admits creating malware code'

Marcus Hutchins has admitted in a police interview creating a malware code, said a US prosecutor.

Hutchins was praised in May for halting a worldwide cyber attack that affected NHS computers. APTN

A British computer expert who was hailed a hero after helping shut down a worldwide cyber attack that paralysed NHS computers has admitted in a police interview that he created the code of a malware that harvests bank details, a Las Vegas court has heard.

A prosecutor at Hutchins' US hearing also told the court that he had "indicated" that he sold the malware.

However, the 23-year-old plans to plead not guilty to all six counts of creating and distributing the Kronos malware, his lawyer said after Friday's hearing.

Hutchins was granted bail under strict conditions that he pay £23,000 and remain in the US.