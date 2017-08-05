British model kidnapped and sold on dark web for £230,000

The woman was kidnapped in Italy and held for six days by her captors.

Italian police stage a reconstruction after learning that the woman was transported in a duffel bag. Polizia di Stato

A man has been jailed after a British model was attacked in Italy and taken to a remote farmhouse in a suitcase, where she was detained for six days while her captors tried to auction her off online, Italian police have said.

A 30-year-old Polish man, who has British residency, was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of kidnap and extortion, state police said.

On Saturday, police in Milan confirmed Lukasz Pawel Herba had been jailed for his role in the kidnapping.

Lukasz Pawel Herba has been jailed for trying to sell the woman on the dark web. Polizia di Stato

Following Herba's sentencing, police in Italy revealed the woman was attacked and chloroformed (the drug has anaesthetic qualities and can be used to knock people out) by two men in Milan on July 11 as she attended a photo shoot, which police believe was a setup staged by her captors.

Following the attack, the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was put in a duffel bag and taken around 90 miles to Borgial, an isolated village near Turin, before being released on July 17, police say.

The farmhouse in Borgial where the model was held captive. Polizia di Stato

They continued that the 20-year-old was kept chained to a wooden dresser in the farmhouse while her captors attempted to sell her on the dark web for more than £230,000 and demanded the model's agent pay to secure her safe release.

After six days held captive the woman was freed and taken to the British embassy in Milan, despite the ransom not being paid.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office confirmed they are "providing consular support to a British woman in Italy and are in touch with local authorities."

The 20-year-old was kept chained to a wooden dresser in the farmhouse. Polizia di Stato

Italian police said they are working with officials in Britain and Poland as they continue to investigate.