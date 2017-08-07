Briton dies in Ibiza after 'falling through skylight'

The body of a 26-year-old British tourist was found in the early hours of Sunday.

The tourist was found at 4.15am on Sunday. PA

A British tourist has died after reportedly falling through the skylight of a building in Ibiza.

Local media reported the 26-year-old, said to be staying in the Tanit building in the San Antonio resort, was found at 4.15am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called but paramedics were unable to save the man, according to Diario De Ibiza.

The Institute of Legal Medicine had recovered the body in order to carry out a post-mortem examination, the paper said.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We have offered assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza, and remain in contact with the local authorities."