British woman injured after family shot at in Brazil

Family thought to have made a wrong turn travelling outside of Rio de Janeiro.

A British family were shot at outside of Rio de Janeiro. PA

A British tourist is being treated for gunshot wounds after she and her family were shot at in Brazil.

The family are believed to have made a wrong turn when travelling outside of Rio de Janeiro, according to authorities.

Brazilian police said the woman was with her partner and three children in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from the capital, when the attack took place.

A group approached the car and told the family to get out before opening fire.

The woman was reportedly hit in the abdomen by a bullet and is being treated in hospital.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, following reports of the shooting of a British national."