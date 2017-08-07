British woman injured after family shot at in Brazil
Family thought to have made a wrong turn travelling outside of Rio de Janeiro.
A British tourist is being treated for gunshot wounds after she and her family were shot at in Brazil.
The family are believed to have made a wrong turn when travelling outside of Rio de Janeiro, according to authorities.
Brazilian police said the woman was with her partner and three children in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from the capital, when the attack took place.
A group approached the car and told the family to get out before opening fire.
The woman was reportedly hit in the abdomen by a bullet and is being treated in hospital.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, following reports of the shooting of a British national."