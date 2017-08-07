9/11 victim's remains identified 16 years after attack

Remains of man killed in terror attack in New York was identified following advances in DNA testing.

Forty per cent of those who died in the attacks have never been identified. AP

The remains of a man killed in the 9/11 terror attack on New York's World Trade Centre have been identified 16 years on following advances in DNA testing.

It is the first identification made since March 2015.

His name has been withheld at his family's request, the New York City medical examiner's office said.

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, but only 1,641 victims have been identified.

How has DNA testing changed?

The latest identification follows the use of more sensitive DNA technology since the start of the year.

The process involves pulverising the fragments of remains to extract DNA, then comparing it to the collection of genetic material from victims or their relatives.

As DNA testing advanced, so has the multi million dollar effort to connect more than 21,900 bits of remains to individual victims.

In some cases, scientists have gone back to the same bone fragment 10 or more times, hoping new technology will provide answers.

Few full bodies were recovered after the twin towers burned and collapsed, with the effects of heat, bacteria and chemicals such as jet fuel making it difficult to analyse the remains.