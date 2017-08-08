  • STV
  • MySTV

NHS cyber attack 'hero' faces wait over US charges

ITV

Marcus Hutchins accused of creating malware that harvests bank details.

Marcus Hutchins, 23, is accused of creating code for the Kronos malware attack.
Marcus Hutchins, 23, is accused of creating code for the Kronos malware attack. AP

The 'hero' computer expert who halted the WannaCry cyber attack which crippled the NHS faces a wait to answer charges that he created another malware programme which harvests bank details.

Marcus Hutchins, 23, had been expected to enter pleas today in a court case in the US state of Milwaukee in which he stands accused of writing and selling the code used in the so-called Kronos attack.

However, his hearing date has now been pushed back until August 14.

Mr Hutchins, of Ilfracombe, Devon, is expected to deny all six counts against him.

He has been released from the detention facility where he was being held, with supporters reporting he was granted bail on a bond on 30,000 US dollars (£23,000) to guarantee his return to court.

The computer expert is expect to deny all six charges in the US court case.
The computer expert is expect to deny all six charges in the US court case. AP

Strict bail conditions were set for Mr Hutchins, who works for Los Angeles computer security firm Kryptos Logic, that include him having no access to the internet, surrendering his passport and being monitored by GPS.

Mr Hutchins will deny the charges in the upcoming court case, said his lawyer Adrian Lobo.

Meanwhile prosecutors say the computer expert admitted to investigators that he wrote the code and hinted he sold it.

Mr Hutchins was previously praised for finding a "kill-switch" that curbed the WannaCry ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries in May.

The malicious software demanded a ransom from users so they could regain control of their machines.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.