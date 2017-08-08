NHS cyber attack 'hero' faces wait over US charges

Marcus Hutchins accused of creating malware that harvests bank details.

Marcus Hutchins, 23, is accused of creating code for the Kronos malware attack. AP

The 'hero' computer expert who halted the WannaCry cyber attack which crippled the NHS faces a wait to answer charges that he created another malware programme which harvests bank details.

Marcus Hutchins, 23, had been expected to enter pleas today in a court case in the US state of Milwaukee in which he stands accused of writing and selling the code used in the so-called Kronos attack.

However, his hearing date has now been pushed back until August 14.

Mr Hutchins, of Ilfracombe, Devon, is expected to deny all six counts against him.

He has been released from the detention facility where he was being held, with supporters reporting he was granted bail on a bond on 30,000 US dollars (£23,000) to guarantee his return to court.

Strict bail conditions were set for Mr Hutchins, who works for Los Angeles computer security firm Kryptos Logic, that include him having no access to the internet, surrendering his passport and being monitored by GPS.

Mr Hutchins will deny the charges in the upcoming court case, said his lawyer Adrian Lobo.

Meanwhile prosecutors say the computer expert admitted to investigators that he wrote the code and hinted he sold it.

Mr Hutchins was previously praised for finding a "kill-switch" that curbed the WannaCry ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries in May.

The malicious software demanded a ransom from users so they could regain control of their machines.