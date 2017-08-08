Trump threatens 'fire and fury' against North Korea 

Country faces 'fire and fury like the world has never seen' if it escalates its nuclear threat.

Donald Trump threatened North Korea with 'fire and fury'. APTV

North Korea faces "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it escalates its nuclear threat, Donald Trump has warned.

In arguably his sharpest rhetoric yet, the US president appeared to threaten Pyongyang with military action if it did not cease its development of nuclear weapons.

His warning came days after the UN passed sharp new sanctions against North Korea in response to its test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile - said to be capable of hitting the US.

Adding to fears the secretive state's missile programme is gathering pace, a leaked report from US intelligence published in the Washington Post suggested the one-party state has successfully miniaturised nuclear warheads which can fit inside missiles.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump criticised developments Pyongyang and its recent threats of exacting "thousands-fold" revenge against the US.

"He [Kim Jong-un] has been very threatening, beyond a normal state," Trump said.

"They will be met with fire, fury, and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before."