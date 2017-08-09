Soldiers hit by vehicle in Paris in 'deliberate attack'

French police say the driver is on the run after six troops were injured.

Police at the scene of a hit and run in Paris Credit: APTN

Six people have been injured after a vehicle hit French soldiers in Paris in what has been described as a "deliberate act".

French police say a vehicle slammed into soldiers guarding the northern suburb of Levallois-Perret, before driving away.

Authorities are now searching for the vehicle, according to a police spokesperson, who added the motive is currently unclear.

Two of those who were hit are seriously injured.

The mayor of Levallois-Perret says it was a deliberate act targeting security forces.

Patrick Balkany told BFM television it was an "odious attack" which was "without a doubt deliberate."