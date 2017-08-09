  • STV
Dinosaur fossil is 'biggest creature to ever walk Earth'

ITV

The Patagotitan mayorum is thought to have been longer than three buses.

Researchers with the excavated bones of the giant dinosaur.
Researchers with the excavated bones of the giant dinosaur. PA

Scientists have found the fossilised bones of what they believe is the biggest ever dinosaur.

The creature could have been as long as 35 metres from head to tail - more than the length of three buses.

Named Patagotitan mayorum, it is thought to have weighed the same as a Challenger 2 tank - around 62 tonnes.

Artist's impression of the Patagotitan mayorum
Artist's impression of the Patagotitan mayorum G. Lio/PA Wire

The bones, found in Argentina, may have belonged to the biggest creature ever to have walked the Earth.

Discovered in a quarry in Chubut Province in Argentina in 2013, researchers now think the bones belonged to six different individuals that died in a floodplain before being preserved in mud.

The dinosaurs lived 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous period.

It was a sauropod, a long-necked plant-eating relative of the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus.

The giant dinosaur bones were found in this quarry in Chubut Province, Argentina
The giant dinosaur bones were found in this quarry in Chubut Province, Argentina A.Otero/PA

Findings from researchers at the Museo Paleontologico Egidio Feruglio in Argentina suggest the Patagotitan mayorum was 10% bigger than the Argentinosaurus - previously thought to be the biggest land animal ever.

The team, led by Dr Jose Carballido, wrote in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: "The above-mentioned body mass estimates, as well as these vertebral comparisons, places Patagotitan as the largest known dinosaur species."

Here we describe a new giant titanosaur, which not only represents the largest sauropod described so far but also one of the most complete titanosaur taxa recovered to date.
Researchers in Proceedings of the Royal Society B

