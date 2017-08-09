Boy dies after being left in nursery van for 12 hours

Myles Hill, three, was apparently forgotten by a worker in Orlando, where temperatures hit 34C.

Myles Hill was apparently forgotten by a nursery worker. NBC

A three-year-old boy has died after being mistakenly left in a nursery centre's van for nearly 12 hours in sweltering Florida heat.

Myles Hill was trapped all day in the parked vehicle as the summer sun brought temperatures of up to 34C.

He was part of a group of children driven between two centres run by Little Miracles Academy in Orlando on Monday morning.

Police believe a nursery worker accidentally left him in the van, saying the staff member admitted they failed to do a head count.

Flowers left outside the nursery where Myles was found dead. AP

The alarm was raised by his grandmother more than 11 hours later after Myles was not dropped off at her home in the evening.

A nursery staff member found the boy lying unresponsive in the back of the vehicle in the car park.

Emergency services were called to the scene and confirmed that he was dead.

His family, who attended a vigil for Myles, have called for the nursery to be shut down.

Police say a staff member admitted forgetting to do a headcount of children. AP

Flowers and candles were seen placed at the centre while dozens of balloons were released into the sky at the vigil.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the staff member who had driven the children had been very cooperative and was "extremely distraught".

He confirmed the worker could potentially face criminal charges.