FBI agents search former Trump campaign chairman's home

Paul Manafort has been a subject of an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

Paul Manafort led the Trump's election campaign for several months. AP

FBI agents have searched one of the homes of Donald Trump's former election campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

According to the Washington Post, the raid occurred on Manfort's home in Alexandria, Virginia on 26 July, but an FBI spokesman refused to confirm this.

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Mr Trump's associates.

Manafort denies any wrongdoing.

He has also cooperated with congressional committees investigating election interference.

Manafort recently spoke with staff of the Senate Intelligence committee about a meeting in June 2016 which he attended with Donald Trump Jr.

That meeting was described to Trump Jr in emails as part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign.

Manafort has also turned over documents to the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees.