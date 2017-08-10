Donald Trump: North Korea should be 'very, very nervous'

President warns it could face even more than 'fire and fury' if it continues to escalate tensions.

Donald Trump has issued his latest warning to North Korea. APTN

Donald Trump has warned North Korea it could face even more than "fire and fury" if it continues to escalate tensions with the US - warning the hermit state it should be "very, very nervous".

As the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions continued to widen, the US president fired off his latest threat to leader Kim Jong-un.

Just days after his sharpest rebuke, Trump went a step further on Thursday by claiming his "fire and fury" comments might not be "tough enough".

His statement came as the stand-off between the US and North Korean leaders reached its newest height.

And the president did not appear intimidated by a North Korean warning that it was willing to fire missiles at Guam - a strategic US Pacific island - stating that any US response to hostilities should leave the one-party state "very, very nervous".