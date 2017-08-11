At least 36 dead in China as coach crashes in tunnel

A passenger coach has crashed into a tunnel wall in China's Shaanxi province.

A coach crash in China has left at least 36 people dead CCTV

At least 36 people have died and 13 are injured after a passenger coach crashed into the wall of a tunnel in China.

The injured have been taken to hospital and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The accident occurred in Shaanxi province in the northwest of the country.

It was not immediately clear if the coach was the only vehicle involved.

Emergency services at the scene of a deadly coach crash in China CCTV

According to state broadcaster China Central Television an investigation into the accident has been ordered.

Highway accidents are common in China because of high speeds, aggressive driving and a failure to leave adequate braking distance.

The World Health Organization estimates that traffic accidents kill around 260,000 people in mainland China each year - a rate of 18.8 in every 100,000 people.