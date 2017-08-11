Father and son 'pointed laser beams at planes in Spain'

The Britons, aged 41 and 15, could face fines of up to €600,000 (£540,000).

Several pilots complained of being dazzled by a green laser beam. Spanish police

A British father and son are facing fines of more than half a million pounds for allegedly pointing laser beams at passenger planes in a Spanish holiday resort.

The pair, aged 41 and 15, "pointed indiscriminately" at planes as they landed at Malaga airport on Tuesday night, a police statement said.

They were spotted shining the laser pens from their balcony by an off duty policeman who was staying at the same hotel in Torremolinos.

Several pilots later complained of being dazzled with a green laser.

Spanish police said the father and his son, who have not been identified, could face fines of up to €600,000 (£540,000).

