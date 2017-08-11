Dozens killed and hundreds injured in Egypt train crash

The incident happened between two trains in Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast.

At least 36 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured after two trains collided in Egypt.

The disaster happened when a passenger train travelling from the capital Cairo to Alexandria struck the back end of another vehicle at a small station in the western Khorshid district, the Egyptian Railways Authority said.

It has not yet given any explanation of why the collision took place, saying only that they are still investigating the circumstances.

Medical officials said they feared the death toll would rise further.