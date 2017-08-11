Fears of clashes in Kenya as President wins election 

Kenya is braced for protests after an election that opposition claim to be rigged.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot. AP

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has been named the winner of a closely-fought election whose results are being called into question by opposition figures.

The country is braced for protests and violent clashes following the results of a race that rivals have claimed was tainted by cheating.

They have claimed that voting machines were hacked and fake ballots cast in a process some opposition figures have condemned as a "charade".

In his victory speech, Mr Kenyatta said there was no need for violence as he called for Kenyans to come together.

Let us always remember that we are brothers and sisters. Your neighbour is still your neighbour. > Let us be peaceful, let us reach out to one another, let us share together. The is no need for violence. Uhuru Kenyatta