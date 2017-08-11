  • STV
Trump: 'North Korea will truly regret any threat to US'

The US leader said he was looking at military options and was ready to act.

Kim Jong-un's North Korea has threatened 'thousands-fold' revenge against the US.
Kim Jong-un's North Korea has threatened 'thousands-fold' revenge against the US.

President Donald Trump warned North Korea's leader he would "regret it fast" if he made any threat towards Guam or any other US territory in comments that will fuel rapidly rising tensions between the two countries.

The US leader ignored pleas to cool his rhetoric in a row that threatens to spill over into military action between two nuclear powers.

Mr Trump maintained military chiefs were carefully examining their options after he said they were "locked and loaded" if Korean leader Kim Jong-un chooses to act "unwisely".

It comes after one-state North Korea announced it had formulated plans to fire rockets into the sea off Guam in a show of military might.

This man will not get away with what he's doing, believe me. > If he utters one threat...Or if he does anything with respect to Guam or any place else that's an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast.
Donald Trump

Despite the heightened tensions, defence secretary James Mattis said the US was committed to a peaceful solution.

It also emerged today that officials from both countries had been quietly holding talks through diplomatic back-channels for several months.

When asked today whether his bombastic comments were undermining attempts to reach a solution, Mr Trump said: "My critics are only saying that because it's me.

"If somebody else uttered the exact same words that I uttered, they'd say, 'What a great statement, what a wonderful statement'."

The stand-off between the two countries appears to have reached its tensest point in years with a series of antagonistic comments from both sides.

It comes after rogue nuclear state North Korea appeared to have a breakthrough in weapon tests, and now reportedly has the ability to fit nuclear warheads into missiles.

Officials in Guam yesterday released official advice on how to cope with a North Korean nuclear strike, but most residents remain relatively relaxed about the threat.

ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine said it would be an "an extremely provocative act" to fire missiles towards Guam, a US site which hosts a major military base.

However, if the North Koreans did shoot into the sea as outlined in their public plans, it might be hard for the Americans to calibrate a retaliation..

Guam is a sovereign US territory and hosts 3,831 military personnel.

A US Air Force spokesman from Andersen Air Force base on the island said their number one priority is to be "ready to fight tonight".

He said the Guam base deters adversaries and reassures US allies and partners in the Pacific.

"We have multiple aircraft here that are part of the continuous bomber pretense."

He added: "We feel safe here right now".

North Korea is fast progressing towards becoming a fully-fledged nuclear power.
North Korea is fast progressing towards becoming a fully-fledged nuclear power.

Trump's comments followed a North Korean claim over state television that it was preparing to fire four missiles towards the US strategic island Guam.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that the proposal would be forwarded to leader Kim once plans had been finalised.

The threat itself came after Trump warned of "fire and fury", urging North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

But the president's rhetoric appeared to have little effect, with North Korean state media quoting Kim as calling Trump "bereft of reason" and talking a "load of nonsense".

Japan and South Korea have also vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan to attack Guam.

Angela Merkel is among those who have urged Trump to cool the row.
Angela Merkel is among those who have urged Trump to cool the row.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged the two sides to "calm down" and said Britain had a responsibility to bring the two leaders "back from the brink".

"There are phone calls that could be made, there's discussions that could be held," he said

"Surely in the interests of sanity and safety over the whole world, do it."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the escalating rhetoric was the "wrong answer" and saw no military solution to the crisis.

