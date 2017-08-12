  • STV
  • MySTV

Virginia declares state of emergency over far-right rally

ITV

Governor announced state of emergency ahead of major white nationalists march in Charlottesville.

Far-right supporters gather in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Far-right supporters gather in Charlottesville, Virginia. NBC

Officials have declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville, Virginia, as white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters ahead of a planned major alt-right rally.

Thousands of supporters of "Unite the Right" are expected to descend on the area this weekend, with some pictured holding Nazi flags and making fascist salutes.

There were clashes last night after hundreds of members of the group marched on the University of Virginia, where they were met by counter protests.

Two people are said to have been seriously injured.

Anti-fascist protesters at the university also reported that anti-fascist protesters were surrounded and pepper-sprayed by a large crowd of torch-wielding hard right marchers.

Local authorities in Charlottesville declared a state of emergency in the area, meaning that it can request extra resources.

Police said that arrests were being made of people gathered in the city's Emancipation park, which has become a focus point for the far-right protesters.

Virginia's governor Terry McAuliffe has also announced a state of emergency over the situation to "restore public safety" and has put the Virginia National Guard on alert.

It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded withoutadditional powers, and that mostly-out-of-state prot4esters have come toVirginia to endanger our citizens and property. > I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence that thereprotesters have brought to our state over the past 2 hours.
Terry McAuliffe

Virginia representative Don Beyer also condemned the group as "weak, ignorant and fearful" in a series of posts on Twitter.

Meanwhile the US first lady Melania Trump also took to social media to appeal for peace.

Far right protesters have focused on Charlottesville after the city's authorities decided to remove a statue of Confederate forces commander Robert E Lee.

Unite the Right reportedly called the march to "affirm the right of Southerners and white people to organize for their interests".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.