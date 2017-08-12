Girl, nine, among 24 killed in Kenyan election violence

The child was apparently killed by a stay bullet as opposition supporters clash with police.

At least 24 people are thoght to have died in violence after the election. AP

A girl of nine killed by a stray bullet is at least 24 people reported to have been killed in violence following Kenyan elections which are disputed by the opposition.

Police fired live ammunition and tear gas on opposition officials trying to reach supporters as rioting and clashes broke out after the announcement that President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second term.

Wycliff Mokaya said his nine-year-old daughter died after being hit by a bullet as she played on a balcony in a Nairobi slum area that has strong opposition support.

"I was watching her play with her friends when she suddenly fell down," he said.

"She was my only hope."

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights group reported that at last two dozen had died in violence after the election result.

Opposition supporters clash with authorities after the election result. AP

Protests had erupted after opposition leader Raila Odinga alleged that the elections were rigged.

Buildings were set alight and armed riot police sent in to neighbourhoods on Friday night as discontent grew.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said Saturday that 17 of the two dozen killings occurred in the capital, Nairobi.

The commission, which monitors government institutions, is appealing to senior officials to urge police to stop using live ammunition against civilians.

Protesters throw an unexploded tear gas grenade back towards police. PA

Mr Kenyetta had appealed for calm in his victory speech, saying "There is no need for violence".

However, Mr Odinga's brother Oburu said Saturday that the government appears to be targeting "particular communities in this country."

It is not the first time that Kenyan elections have been tainted by violence.

In 2007, more than 1,000 people died in violence fuelled by ethnic tensions after the general election.