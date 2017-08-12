  • STV
  • MySTV

Girl, nine, among 24 killed in Kenyan election violence

ITV

The child was apparently killed by a stay bullet as opposition supporters clash with police.

At least 24 people are thoght to have died in violence after the election.
At least 24 people are thoght to have died in violence after the election. AP

A girl of nine killed by a stray bullet is at least 24 people reported to have been killed in violence following Kenyan elections which are disputed by the opposition.

Police fired live ammunition and tear gas on opposition officials trying to reach supporters as rioting and clashes broke out after the announcement that President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second term.

Wycliff Mokaya said his nine-year-old daughter died after being hit by a bullet as she played on a balcony in a Nairobi slum area that has strong opposition support.

"I was watching her play with her friends when she suddenly fell down," he said.

"She was my only hope."

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights group reported that at last two dozen had died in violence after the election result.

Opposition supporters clash with authorities after the election result.
Opposition supporters clash with authorities after the election result. AP

Protests had erupted after opposition leader Raila Odinga alleged that the elections were rigged.

Buildings were set alight and armed riot police sent in to neighbourhoods on Friday night as discontent grew.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said Saturday that 17 of the two dozen killings occurred in the capital, Nairobi.

The commission, which monitors government institutions, is appealing to senior officials to urge police to stop using live ammunition against civilians.

Protesters throw an unexploded tear gas grenade back towards police.
Protesters throw an unexploded tear gas grenade back towards police. PA

Mr Kenyetta had appealed for calm in his victory speech, saying "There is no need for violence".

However, Mr Odinga's brother Oburu said Saturday that the government appears to be targeting "particular communities in this country."

It is not the first time that Kenyan elections have been tainted by violence.

In 2007, more than 1,000 people died in violence fuelled by ethnic tensions after the general election.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.