Seventeen dead in attack on Burkina Faso restaurant

Witnesses say gunmen launched an assault on the Aziz Istanbul restaurant.

Armoured vehicles were seen in the area. APTN

Seventeen people have been killed in a suspected jihadist attack on a restaurant in the west African nation of Burkina Faso.

Witnesses say gunmen launched an assault on the Aziz Istanbul restaurant in the capital Ouagadougou at around 9pm local time on Sunday.

Several hours after the initial attack, heavy gunfire could still be heard in the area, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene.

Burkina Faso's communications minister Remi Dandjinou said early on Monday that 17 people were dead and eight injured following the attack.

Sunday's attack comes less than two years after Islamic extremists killed 30 people at a downtown restaurant that is popular with foreigners.