  • STV
  • MySTV

Australia's deputy PM may quit over 'being a Kiwi'

ITV

The politician well known for a row with Johnny Depp is embroiled in an identity crisis.

Australian-born Barnaby Joyce is refusing to stand down.
Australian-born Barnaby Joyce is refusing to stand down. APTN

Australia's deputy prime minister may be forced to resign after the New Zealand government declared him a Kiwi citizen.

Barnaby Joyce is the nation's highest profile politician yet to be embroiled in a dual identity crisis that now threatens the government's grip on power.

Four other politicians, including another senior government minister, have been exposed after learning they were citizens of other nations.

A 116-year-old section of the Australian constitution bans dual nationals from taking office.

Mr Joyce, who leads the conservative Nationals minor coalition party, is refusing to stand down and has received the backing of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull rejected opposition calls for Barnaby Joyce to stand down from his cabinet role until his eligibility is decided.
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull rejected opposition calls for Barnaby Joyce to stand down from his cabinet role until his eligibility is decided. APTN

The opposition has called for him to be dropped from the cabinet and refused a vote in parliament until Australia's High Court decides on his eligibility to hold office.

His exit would force a by-election and see the government lose its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

Mr Joyce, who gained prominence internationally in a public row with Johnny Depp over the Hollywood actor's failure to quarantine his dogs, said the New Zealand High Commission informed him on Thursday he "may be a citizen by descent of New Zealand".

Announcing the news in parliament, he said: "Needless to say, I was shocked to receive this information."

Johnny Depp and then-wife Amber Heard fought a war of words with Barnaby Joyce in 2015.
Johnny Depp and then-wife Amber Heard fought a war of words with Barnaby Joyce in 2015. AP

Mr Joyce was born in 1967 in Australia to an Australian mother and a New Zealand father who had moved to Australia in 1947.

He said his parents never registered him as a New Zealand citizen.

New Zealand Minister of Internal Affairs Peter Dunne said under a 1948 New Zealand Citizenship Act meant every person born outside of New Zealand to a parent who was a New Zealand citizen by birth was automatically a New Zealand citizen.

Australia's citizenship crisis sparked last month when two minor Greens party senators, Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, were forced to quit.

Prime Minister Turnbull accused the Greens of "incredible sloppiness" in vetting candidates who were still registered in their respective birth countries of New Zealand and Canada.

However one of his senior ministers in the coalition administration, Australia-born Matt Canavan, announced he had discovered he was Italian and stood down from his cabinet role as resources minister.

Concidentally Mr Joyce temporarily took on his party colleague Mr Canavan's responsibilities while he pursued his right to remain in office.

One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts has also had his identity questioned against claims he may hold British or Indian citizenship.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.