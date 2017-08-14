Neo-Nazi website kicked off server for hate speech

Daily Stormer slammed over article about Charlottesville murder victim Heather Heyer.

The Daily Stormer was denied service by GoDaddy over its hate speech.

Neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been dropped by its web server for hate speech.

The Daily Stormer had faced fresh scrutiny and anger after publishing an article describing Charlotteville victim Heather Heyer as a "fat, childless slut".

In the outcry, their web server GoDaddy announced it would refuse to continue hosting the site and gave its owners 24 hours to move.

In a tweet it said they were being dropped because they "violated our terms of service".

Shortly afterward, the website appeared to be hacked by the Anonymous collective - but it is thought the 'takeover' may have been a fake possibly staged by the site's owner.

The post claiming the site had been taken over by Anonymous-linked hackers. PA

A post on the front page said the collective had staged the hacking "in the name of Heather Heyer, a victim of white supremacist terrorism" and would delete all content within 24 hours.

However, doubts were raised over the authenticity of the claims.

All former posts - including the article about Ms Heyer - still remained up on the site.

The New York Daily News quoted a source linked to Anonymous who said its members would not have allowed the page to remain online if they had been responsible for the alleged takeover.

Several Anonymous-linked Twitter accounts suggested the hacking was a fake staged by its owner Andrew Anglin.

It comes after the Daily Stormer was rejected by a number of major internet companies, including Google, PayPal and Coinbase, according to ProPublica website.