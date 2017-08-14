  • STV
Hundreds killed as mudslide buries homes in Sierra Leone 

ITV

Others trapped after heavy rain swept homes as people slept in the West African nation.

Mud and water flow in Freetown.
Mud and water flow in Freetown. Credit: Society 4 Climate Change Communication via AP

More than 200 people have died after an overnight mudslide brought on by heavy rain swept through homes in Sierra Leone.

Officials announced the rising death toll as the military launched a desperate effort to reach people trapped in the flooding near the west African nation's capital Freetown.

Footage of a powerful river of mud pounding past buildings was filmed by a climate change organisation in the country.

The footage by Society 4 Climate Change Communication Sierra Leone was filmed at midday local time and showed the city's Dundas Street.

The society described the flash flooding as the worst natural disaster to strike the West African, which has also left hundreds homeless.

Relatives desperately searched through the mud while others carted victims in rice sacks to overwhelmed morgues.

Coroners said bodies are filling the morgues' floors in the city.

Hundreds of people are believed to have been left trapped by the flooding.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been left trapped by the flooding. Credit: Society 4 Climate Change Communication via AP


"The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses," coroner technician Sinneh Kamara told Sierra Leone's national broadcaster.

Poor drainage systems in the impoverished areas of the capital are known to exacerbate flooding during the country's rainy season.


The mudslide occurred near the west African nation's capital Freetown.
The mudslide occurred near the west African nation's capital Freetown. ITV News

