NHS cyber attack 'hero' pleads not guilty to US charges

Computer expert Marcus Hutchins has pleaded not guilty. AP

The "hero" computer expert who halted the WannaCry cyber attack which crippled the NHS has pleaded not guilty to charges that he created another malware programme which harvests bank details.

Marcus Hutchins, 23, appeared in court in Wisconsin after being charged with writing and selling the code used in the so-called Kronos attack.

Earlier in August, the US Department of Justice said Hutchins had been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse, three counts of distributing and advertising an electronic communication interception device, one count of endeavouring to intercept electronic communications, and one count of attempting to access a computer without authorisation.

Hutchins from Ilfracombe, Devon, has been granted computer access while his case is pending.