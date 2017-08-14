  • STV
Trump condemns 'evil racism' after Charlottesville violence

Trump called white supremacists 'criminals and thugs' after far-right rally.

Emergency services help the injured after a car crashed into pedestrians.
Emergency services help the injured after a car crashed into pedestrians.

Donald Trump has condemned the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs" and said "racism is evil", after violence at a far-right rally in Charlottesville left one woman dead and 19 people injured.

The US President returned to Washington from a working holiday amid growing criticism of his apparent failure to single out white supremacists for condemnation in his initial responses to the Virginia violence in which he condemned violence "on many sides".

Violence erupted on Saturday after hundreds of white nationalists converged for a "Unite the Right" march, protesting against the removal of a statue of a general who had fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War.

Demonstrators included neo-Nazis and the KKK.

Heather Heyer, 32, died when a car ploughed into anti-fascist protesters opposing a major white nationalist march held over the weekend in the city.

Eyewitnesses said the driver had deliberately rammed pedestrians.

An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr, 20, was arrested and has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of "hit and run attended failure to stop with injury".

Heather Heyer was killed in the violence.

Officials also announced the opening of a civil rights investigation into the killing.

Giving an "update" on the "horrific attack and violence" in Charlottesville which was sparked by a decision by the city's authorities to remove a statue of Confederate forces commander Robert E Lee, President Trump condemned "racism, hatred and bigotry".

He continued: "Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white-supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans.

"We are a nation founded by the truth that all of us are created equal.

"We are equal in the eyes of our creator, we are equal under the law, and we are equal under our constitution.

"Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America."

Before condemning the violence, the 71-year-old explained that he had returned to Washington to meet with his economic team about trade policy, and tax cuts and reform.

The President told gathered reporters they were working together to renegotiate trade deals to "make them good for the American worker", before adding that "businesses are more optimistic than ever before", "companies are moving back to the United States and bringing jobs with them" and that there are one million more jobs in the US than when he took office.

He continued that he and his team would discuss the economy in more detail later on Monday afternoon.

James Fields has not been granted bail.

President Trump then turned his attention to Charlottesville, condemning "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, it has no place in America.

"As I have said many times before, no matter the colour of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God.

"We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence.

"We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.

"Two days ago a young American woman, Heather Heyer, was tragically killed.

"Her death fills us with grief and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers and our love."

At least 19 people were injured in the crash.

The Republican added that the country also mourns "the two Virginia State Troopers who died in service to their community, their Commonwealth and their country".

The two officials were killed when a police helicopter assisting in law enforcement efforts crashed southwest of the city, but state police said that no foul play was suspected.

Mr Trump continued: "These three fallen Americans embody the goodness and decency of our nation.

"In times such as these, America has always shown its true character, responding to hate with love, division with unity and violence with an unwavering resolve for justice."

The President reminded listeners that during his election campaign he had "promised to restore law and order", adding that law enforcement agencies were following through with his pledge.

Mr Trump finished by promising to "spare no resource... so that every American child can grow up free from violence and fear, we will defend and protect the sacred rights of every American... so that they can follow their dreams in their hearts and express the joy in their souls".

