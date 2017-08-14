Girl, eight, dead as car rams French pizza restaurant

A girl has died and at least five people are injured following the incident.

An eight-year-old girl has died and at least five people have been injured after a car was driven into a pizza restaurant to the east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident in the town of Sept-Sorts, a commune in the Seine-et-Marne department in the Ile-de-France region, and around 40 miles from Paris.

French police say the driver of the car intentionally hit the restaurant, but added that they had no reason to suspect terrorist motives.

A judicial official said that the Paris prosecutor's office, which oversees French terrorism investigations, was not involved in the case because there was no proof of terrorism at the early stage of the investigation.

Images on social media showed a car embedded in the front a Pizza Cesena, with tables and chairs strewn across the pavement around it.