British men to be caned over sexual assault in Singapore

The three UK nationals will also be jailed for attacking a 23-year-old Malaysian woman.

Singapore still practices caning for certain offences AP

Three British nationals have been sentenced to caning and jail time for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old Malaysian woman during a bachelor party in Singapore.

The men - Khong Tam Thanh, 22, Le Michael, 24, and Vu Thai Son, 24 - had been charged with rape but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated outrage of modesty after a four day trial.

The attack occurred in September last year.

The three men were in Singapore for a stag party and met their victim at a nightclub.

She went back to a hotel with one of the men's friends and later Khong, Le and Vu took turns to enter the hotel room and have sex with her without her consent.

During the trial the court heard how one of the men had texted a chat group used by the others saying: "Who's next?"

The men have been sentenced to between five-and-a-half and six-and-a-half years in prison.

They will also receive between five and eight strokes of the cane.

Caning, a punishment that dates back to British colonial rule of Singapore, involves being flogged with a rattan stick.