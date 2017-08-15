'Multiple killed' by fallen tree at Portuguese festival

Local media reported ten people are dead and many more injured by the falling tree.

The street festival in Madeira draws large crowds. visitfunchal.pt

Multiple people are reported to have been crushed to death after a tree fell on visitors at a Portuguese festival.

Local media reported at least 10 fatalities with as many as 35 more injured after the accident at the Arraial do Montedo Monte religious festival in Madeira.

Initial reports suggested the tree collapsed onto a stall selling candles, according to the Portugal Resident newspaper.

Witnesses report the large tree had already been leaning and had been secured with a steel cable, it added.

No official death toll has yet been released.

The remainder of the festival has reportedly been cancelled.