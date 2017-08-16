Third woman accuses Roman Polanski of sexual assault

The woman who identified herself only as Robin, said she was "sexually victimised".

Roman Polanski directed The Pianist. AP

A third woman has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski of sexually assaulting her as a child.

The latest accuser, who identified herself only as Robin, said she was "sexually victimised" by Polanski at the age of 16 in 1973.

Polanski's lawyer was unable to deny the allegation, having not spoken to his client since Robin came forward, but said it did not "ring true".

The latest accusation comes four decades after the 83-year-old fled the US as a fugitive for drugging and abusing a 13-year-old girl.

A judge in Los Angeles is currently considering whether to drop the case against Polanski at the request of his victim Samantha Geimer.

Robin said she has decided to speak out after being left "infuriated" by Ms Geimer's plea.

At a press conference held by lawyer Gloria Allred, she said: "I'm speaking out now so Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor that Roman Polanski victimised."

The woman was identified only as Robin. PA

She said she is "not over it" and Polanski should face justice.

"He fled the country, years have passed and he's famous but that does not excuse his criminal conduct of sexually victimising minors," she added.

Ms Allred said her client has reported allegations to law enforcement but will not file a civil case.

The director of The Pianist admitted the lesser charge of having unlawful sex with Ms Geimer during a photoshoot at Jack Nicholson's Hollywood Hills home in 1977, where he is said to have plied her with champagne and a sedative.

Polanski, now living in Paris, France, fled the States in 1978 fearing his sentence would be extended after he spent 42 days in jail.

The other accuser is British actress Charlotte Lewis, who claimed Polanski abused her "in the worst possible way" in his Paris apartment in the 1980s when she was 16.