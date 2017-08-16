As Obama 'breaks the internet' here are ten top Tweets

The former US president has tweeted six of the top ten most liked tweets ever.

The picture Tweeted by Barack Obama in what is the most liked Tweet of all time Pete Souza/White House

After posting a picture of his time as President, along with a quote from Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama now holds the record for the most liked Tweet of all time.

And the former US president's huge popularity on the social network is reflected in the fact he has Tweeted six of the top 10 most liked Tweets of all time.

His record breaking Tweet was posted following violence sparked by a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Here are the top 10 most liked tweets of all time

Barack Obama, 13 August 2017

In a series of Tweets following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Barack Obama quoted Nelson Mandela: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

Ariana Grande, 23 May 2017

Singer Ariana Grande has the second most liked post ever, with this message sent after the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert in May this year.

Ellen DeGeneres, 3 March 2014

Ellen DeGeneres's 2014 Oscars photograph is known as the most famous selfie of all time.

Barack Obama, 20 July, 2017

Obama sent this message of support to his former rival for the presidency John McCain, after the Republican announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Barack Obama, 20 January 2017

After giving up the @POTUS account to current president Donald Trump, Obama announced his return to his original Twitter username.

Barack Obama, 11 January 2017

One of Barack Obama's final Tweets as president of the United States.

Barack Obama, 20 January 2017

Obama thanked the citizens of the United States in his final day as president.

Linkin Park, 20 July 2017

Rock band Linkin park posted this following the death of their lead singer Chester Bennington.

Barack Obama, 18 June, 2017

Obama responded to a post from his wife Michele Obama, featuring a picture of Obama with his two daughters with the message: "Happy Father Day Barack Obama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you." Michelle Obama's Tweet received more than 487,000 likes.

Hillary Clinton, 9 November, 2016

Hillary Clinton posted this excerpt from her concession speech after losing the US Presidential election to Donald Trump.