  • STV
  • MySTV

As Obama 'breaks the internet' here are ten top Tweets

ITV

The former US president has tweeted six of the top ten most liked tweets ever.

The picture Tweeted by Barack Obama in what is the most liked Tweet of all time
The picture Tweeted by Barack Obama in what is the most liked Tweet of all time Pete Souza/White House

After posting a picture of his time as President, along with a quote from Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama now holds the record for the most liked Tweet of all time.

And the former US president's huge popularity on the social network is reflected in the fact he has Tweeted six of the top 10 most liked Tweets of all time.

His record breaking Tweet was posted following violence sparked by a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Here are the top 10 most liked tweets of all time

  • Barack Obama, 13 August 2017

In a series of Tweets following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Barack Obama quoted Nelson Mandela: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

  • Ariana Grande, 23 May 2017

Singer Ariana Grande has the second most liked post ever, with this message sent after the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert in May this year.

  • Ellen DeGeneres, 3 March 2014

Ellen DeGeneres's 2014 Oscars photograph is known as the most famous selfie of all time.

  • Barack Obama, 20 July, 2017

Obama sent this message of support to his former rival for the presidency John McCain, after the Republican announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

  • Barack Obama, 20 January 2017

After giving up the @POTUS account to current president Donald Trump, Obama announced his return to his original Twitter username.

  • Barack Obama, 11 January 2017

One of Barack Obama's final Tweets as president of the United States.

  • Barack Obama, 20 January 2017

Obama thanked the citizens of the United States in his final day as president.

  • Linkin Park, 20 July 2017

Rock band Linkin park posted this following the death of their lead singer Chester Bennington.

  • Barack Obama, 18 June, 2017

Obama responded to a post from his wife Michele Obama, featuring a picture of Obama with his two daughters with the message: "Happy Father Day Barack Obama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you." Michelle Obama's Tweet received more than 487,000 likes.

  • Hillary Clinton, 9 November, 2016

Hillary Clinton posted this excerpt from her concession speech after losing the US Presidential election to Donald Trump.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.