Malala Yousafzai set for Oxford after A-level success
The 20-year-old campaigner almost died after being shot by the Taliban.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is set to study at Oxford University after a successful set of A-level results.
The 20-year-old, who almost died after being shot by the Taliban for her views on girls' education, will read Philosophy, Politics and Economics - or PPE - at the prestigious university.
Ms Yousafzai tweeted confirmation of her acceptance on Thursday shortly after A-level results were published across the UK.
Earlier this year she revealed earlier that she had received a conditional offer to study at a university demanding three As, but did not specify which.
The campaigner tweeted: "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!"
PPE is one of the most sought-after courses at Oxford, and has been dubbed the degree that "rules" Britain.
Famous world leaders to have read PPE include former premier of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, a heroine of Ms Yousafzai, Burma's pro-democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi, David Cameron and Ed Miliband.
Ms Yousafzai's father, Ziauddin, tweeted: "My heart is full of gratitude. We are grateful to Allah & thank u 2 al those who support @Malala 4 the grand cause of education."
The young activist was made a UN Messenger of Peace earlier this year.