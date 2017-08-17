Malala Yousafzai set for Oxford after A-level success

The 20-year-old campaigner almost died after being shot by the Taliban.

Malala Yousafzai is set to study PPE at Oxford University. PA

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is set to study at Oxford University after a successful set of A-level results.

The 20-year-old, who almost died after being shot by the Taliban for her views on girls' education, will read Philosophy, Politics and Economics - or PPE - at the prestigious university.

Ms Yousafzai tweeted confirmation of her acceptance on Thursday shortly after A-level results were published across the UK.

Earlier this year she revealed earlier that she had received a conditional offer to study at a university demanding three As, but did not specify which.

The campaigner tweeted: "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!"

PPE is one of the most sought-after courses at Oxford, and has been dubbed the degree that "rules" Britain.

Famous world leaders to have read PPE include former premier of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, a heroine of Ms Yousafzai, Burma's pro-democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi, David Cameron and Ed Miliband.

Ms Yousafzai's father, Ziauddin, tweeted: "My heart is full of gratitude. We are grateful to Allah & thank u 2 al those who support @Malala 4 the grand cause of education."

The young activist was made a UN Messenger of Peace earlier this year.