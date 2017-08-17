  • STV
  • MySTV

Van smashes into crowd in 'terrorist attack' in Barcelona

ITV

A white van mounted a pavement and struck several people on Las Ramblas, say police.

A van has crashed into crowds on Las Ramblas
A van has crashed into crowds on Las Ramblas Credit: APTN

Several people have been wounded after a van crashed into people in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, according to the Spanish department of the Interior.

The Interior posted on Twitter that there "has been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van".

Police in Barcelona confirmed they had cordoned off the area and asked people to stay away from the scene after a white van mounted a pavement and struck several people in the busy tree-lined city centre promenade.

Images posted on social media shortly after the crash appeared to show people lying on the street being treated for injuries and a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE showed at least three people on the ground apparently being helped by police.

Eyewitnesses said they saw people running away and screaming after the incident happened as the driver of the van was reported to have fled on foot.

The AFP news agency are reporting that police have confirmed it was a terrorist attack.

Video footage shown on local news channels show police on the scene
Video footage shown on local news channels show police on the scene Credit: rtv

Eyewitness Aamer Anwar, who was walking down Las Ramblas at the time of the crash, said the area was "jam-packed" with tourists when the van mounted the pavement.

Mr Anwar described the scene as "chaos" and said: "I turned around and people were screaming - I could see a woman screaming with her kids - people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

"I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured."

He also tweeted a video of the scene along with a message which read: "Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier." said:

In another video shared on Twitter by social media user Arturo Fernandez Rui police can be seen surrounding the main stretch of Las Ramblas in the aftermath of the attack.

In a second video, showing more police rushing to the scene, Mr Rui wrote: "The horror comes to our city."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.