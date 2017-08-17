Van smashes into crowd in 'terrorist attack' in Barcelona

A white van mounted a pavement and struck several people on Las Ramblas, say police.

A van has crashed into crowds on Las Ramblas Credit: APTN

Several people have been wounded after a van crashed into people in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, according to the Spanish department of the Interior.

The Interior posted on Twitter that there "has been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van".

Police in Barcelona confirmed they had cordoned off the area and asked people to stay away from the scene after a white van mounted a pavement and struck several people in the busy tree-lined city centre promenade.

Images posted on social media shortly after the crash appeared to show people lying on the street being treated for injuries and a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE showed at least three people on the ground apparently being helped by police.

Eyewitnesses said they saw people running away and screaming after the incident happened as the driver of the van was reported to have fled on foot.

The AFP news agency are reporting that police have confirmed it was a terrorist attack.

Video footage shown on local news channels show police on the scene Credit: rtv

Eyewitness Aamer Anwar, who was walking down Las Ramblas at the time of the crash, said the area was "jam-packed" with tourists when the van mounted the pavement.

Mr Anwar described the scene as "chaos" and said: "I turned around and people were screaming - I could see a woman screaming with her kids - people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

"I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured."

He also tweeted a video of the scene along with a message which read: "Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier." said:

In another video shared on Twitter by social media user Arturo Fernandez Rui police can be seen surrounding the main stretch of Las Ramblas in the aftermath of the attack.

In a second video, showing more police rushing to the scene, Mr Rui wrote: "The horror comes to our city."