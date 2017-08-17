  • STV
  • MySTV

Anti-poaching conservation activist shot dead in Tanzania

ITV

Wayne Lotter, from South Africa, was killed while travelling in a taxi.

Wayne Lotter
Wayne Lotter PAMS Foundation

Wayne Lotter, the co-founder and president of conservation organisation the PAMS Foundation, has been shot dead by gunmen in Tanzania.

The 51-year-old, from South Africa, was killed late on Wednesday night while travelling in a taxi through the Dar es Salaam suburb of the city, in an attack that is currently being investigated by police.

In a Facebook post following his death officials at the PAMS Foundation said they were "heartbroken" by the news and remembered the keen conservationist for his "charm, brilliance and eccentric sense of humour".

Former ranger Mr Lotter has been credited for helping to arrest thousands of poachers and traffickers over the years as he lead the charge against poaching in Tanzania.

The fight against poaching was clearly a very personal fight for Mr Lotter and tellingly he had told ITV in the past that his "stomach still knots" every time he saw an elephant carcass.

Many elephants are still killed for their tusks and Mr Lotter was dedicated to stopping this awful poaching trade
Many elephants are still killed for their tusks and Mr Lotter was dedicated to stopping this awful poaching trade PAMS Foundation

Among his many achievements Mr Lotter will be remembered for being instrumental in setting up and funding the country's top ivory police unit the National and Transnational Serious Crimes Investigation Unit (NTSCIU) which has made some of the biggest arrests in the country.

The NTSCIU has detained thousands of poachers and ivory traffickers since it was set up, including the so-called 'Ivory Queen' - aka Yang Feng Glan - a Chinese woman who is accused of running a $2.6m ivory trafficking ring in a case that is ongoing.

Described as one of the world's "secret heroes trying to save the African elephant", Mr Lotter's friends said he had dedicated his life to fighting corruption and the ivory trade and died fighting for what he loved.

Krissie Clarke, Mr Lotter's PAMS co-founder, said: "Wayne devoted his life to Africa's wildlife and he cared deeply about the people and animals that populated this world " and that he had "died bravely fighting for the cause he was most passionate about."

Ecologist Malcolm Ryen described his friend's death as "one of the darkest days in the conservation world" and warned his loss could "deeply hit the fight against poaching in Africa."

Mr Lotter leaves behind a wife, two daughters and his parents.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.