  • STV
  • MySTV

Model 'offered money' after alleged Grace Mugabe assault

ITV

Gabriella Engels rejected the offer from Zimbabwe's first lady, says her lawyer.

Gabriella Engels and Gerrie Nel
Gabriella Engels and Gerrie Nel AP

The model who has accused Grace Mugabe of assaulting her has rejected a "sum of money to settle", her lawyer alleged today.

Gerrie Nel, who secured Oscar Pistorius's murder conviction and is now representing alleged victim Gabriella Engels, said a "third party" had approached the family.

But he told how Ms Engels, who claims she was attacked by the first lady of Zimbabwe, is "interested in justice, not money".

Speaking at a press conference with Ms Engels, who had a huge plaster on her forehead, present, he said: "The more concerning thing is that the family has even been approached via a third party to accept an amount of money to settle this. And the family is not interested in doing that."

Mrs Mugabe, 52, requested diplomatic immunity on Wednesday over the incident which is alleged to have taken place in Johannesburg earlier this week.

It came after Ms Engels posted a photo of a deep gash to her forehead which she said was inflicted by Mrs Mugabe as her bodyguards looked on.

She claimed that Mrs Mugabe had flown into a rage after discovering her in the company of two of her sons, Robert Peter Mugabe Jr. and Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe.

Mr Nel continued: "When we launched the office for prosecution, we made it clear that everybody should be, and everybody is, equal before the law and there should be no selective prosecutions and that's what we are about."

Grace and Robert Mugabe
Grace and Robert Mugabe AP

He went on to criticise the police and the South African authorities for their lack of communication.

South African authorities are debating whether to grant Mrs Mugabe diplomatic immunity, which Zimbabwe's government has requested.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe flew into Pretoria with his entourage late Wednesday night, apparently to help his wife with the ongoing situation.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.